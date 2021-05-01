BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 7th

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKCC. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.