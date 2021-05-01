BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 7th

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.
Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BKCC. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Recommended Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.