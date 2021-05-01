Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow Sells 3,000 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 775,692 shares in the company, valued at C$6,670,951.20.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Monday, April 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.45, for a total value of C$8,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 800 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$6,680.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, John Robert Finbow purchased 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.87 per share, with a total value of C$5,509.00.

On Friday, February 12th, John Robert Finbow purchased 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$5,880.00.

On Monday, February 8th, John Robert Finbow purchased 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,830.00.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.63. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$8.75. The firm has a market cap of C$472.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLN shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

