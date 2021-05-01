Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 3599136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

Specifically, insider Stephen White purchased 7,844 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961 ($2,562.06). Also, insider Ian McDonough acquired 528,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £153,120 ($200,052.26). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 664,481 shares of company stock valued at $18,724,025.

The firm has a market cap of £109.71 million and a P/E ratio of -54.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

