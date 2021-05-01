Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $6,452,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

