BITTUP Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. BITTUP has a total market cap of $640,803.64 and $176.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITTUP has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar. One BITTUP coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.16 or 0.00822956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BITTUP Coin Profile

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTUP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

