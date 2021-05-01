Bitcoin Zero 24-Hour Volume Tops $102.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $133,520.23 and approximately $102.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00285934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.28 or 0.01127657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.00724031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.66 or 1.00021073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.