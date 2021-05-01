Bitcoin Plus Market Cap Hits $1.73 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.73 million and $84,816.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $10.90 or 0.00018954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 158,784 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.