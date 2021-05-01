Bitcoin Confidential Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $5,696.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00323738 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001792 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002135 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.