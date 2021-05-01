BitCoal Hits Market Cap of $32,005.58 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $32,005.58 and $829.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 62.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004100 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 450.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

