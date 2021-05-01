BitCapitalVendor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $662,176.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $662,176.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00069666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.00823358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045418 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

