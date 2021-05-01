Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

