Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,095 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

