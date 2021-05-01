BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,287,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,427 shares of company stock worth $3,943,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.