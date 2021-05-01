BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,662,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,427 shares of company stock worth $3,943,074 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 247,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

