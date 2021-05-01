Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Shares of TECH opened at $427.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.43. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $204.47 and a 1 year high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

