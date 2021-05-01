Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,566,000 after acquiring an additional 127,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BIO opened at $630.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.