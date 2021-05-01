BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 191,874 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $413,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,007,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.