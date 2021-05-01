BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the period.

Shares of BBL opened at $60.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

