Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

NYSE ACI opened at $18.57 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

