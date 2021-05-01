Bfsg LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,018,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

