Bfsg LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

