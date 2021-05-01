Bfsg LLC Invests $821,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,921 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $47.85 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

