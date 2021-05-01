Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

