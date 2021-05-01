Bfsg LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,370.20.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,182.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,140.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.20, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

