Bfsg LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Truist increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average is $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.81 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.