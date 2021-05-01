Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

