Bfsg LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $101.21 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

