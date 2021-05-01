Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Beyond Air stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Air by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beyond Air by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beyond Air by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

