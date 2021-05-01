Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Down 34.8% in April

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,120,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,523,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

BWAC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.