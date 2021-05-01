Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $24.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

