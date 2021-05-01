Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.