Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Down 33.9% in April

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $546,618.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,005,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

