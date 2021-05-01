Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

FRES stock opened at GBX 823.60 ($10.76) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 912.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,060.50. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 663.20 ($8.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

