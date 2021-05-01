Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PHG stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

