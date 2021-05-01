Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

