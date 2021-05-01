Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

