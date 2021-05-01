bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.89

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $5.06. bebe stores shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.