Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

BZH stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 908,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $697.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.27. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

