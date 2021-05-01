Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 7362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.

Specifically, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,456,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

