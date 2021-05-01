Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.79 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

