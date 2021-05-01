BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$59.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCE. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.25.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at C$58.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.07. The firm has a market cap of C$52.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$60.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.