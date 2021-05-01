BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 659 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NBHC stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

