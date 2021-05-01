BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 438 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

