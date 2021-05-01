BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,446,000 after acquiring an additional 392,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 144,381 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

HMSY opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

