BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $207.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

