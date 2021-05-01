BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 25.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $132.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,682,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

