BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 2,754 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 155,106.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 366,052 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

