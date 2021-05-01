Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to $1.65 by Analysts at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.65 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTEGF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.60 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.74.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.24.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.