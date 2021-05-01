Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

