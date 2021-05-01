Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. Basf has a 1 year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €71.03 and a 200-day moving average of €64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.13.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.